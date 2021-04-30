Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Ball posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Ball stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

