Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ball reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.