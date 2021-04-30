FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – BWS Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tuesday Morning in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

