Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf cut SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.