FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

