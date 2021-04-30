FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

