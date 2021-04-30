FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.33 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

