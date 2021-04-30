Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

