Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR opened at $14.33 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.