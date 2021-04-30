United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Insurance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.