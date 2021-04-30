SVB Leerink Trims Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price to $75.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Veracyte stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veracyte by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $5,977,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veracyte by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

