Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rexnord Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

RXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:RXN opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

