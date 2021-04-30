Morgan Stanley Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

