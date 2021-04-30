Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

