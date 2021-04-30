Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

SBUX stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

