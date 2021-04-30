Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $275.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $28.75 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

