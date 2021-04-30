Analysts Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

