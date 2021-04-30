Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

