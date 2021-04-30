Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

