Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

