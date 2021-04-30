Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of PBAM opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.