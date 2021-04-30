VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

