Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,433.49

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.49 ($18.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,454 ($19.00). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,401.50 ($18.31), with a volume of 469,413 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

