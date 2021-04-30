Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.69. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 8,494 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.