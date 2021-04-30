Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Short Interest Update

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YEWB stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02. Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Yew Bio-Pharm Group
