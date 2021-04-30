Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

