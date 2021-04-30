MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.83

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.24. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 17,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

