Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.