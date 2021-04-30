Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

