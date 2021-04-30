Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

