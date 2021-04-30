Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

