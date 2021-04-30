First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 30,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.