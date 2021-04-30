Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $516.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

