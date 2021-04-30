Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $632.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agenus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.