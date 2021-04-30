Needham & Company LLC Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $47.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

