Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ACBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

