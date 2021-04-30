Comparing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Foundation pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17% Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 3.67 $56.24 million $1.25 19.06 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 2.16 $48.86 million $0.87 12.91

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Luther Burbank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

