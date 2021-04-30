Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

