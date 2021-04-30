Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $225.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.75 million to $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $902.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $915.55 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

