Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

ILMN opened at $399.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

