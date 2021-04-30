Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.96. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

