Parsons (NYSE:PSN) versus Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Critical Comparison

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Parsons alerts:

This table compares Parsons and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.27% 10.08% 4.79% Streamline Health Solutions -6.99% -22.85% -14.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Parsons and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 4 0 0 1.80 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Parsons has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parsons and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion 1.16 $120.53 million $1.46 30.73 Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 3.37 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Parsons beats Streamline Health Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.