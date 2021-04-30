AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
ELUXY stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
