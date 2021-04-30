AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.