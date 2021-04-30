Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECIFY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.