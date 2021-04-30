$829.26 Million in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $829.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.70 million and the lowest is $803.12 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Maximus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

