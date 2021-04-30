Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

