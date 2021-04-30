Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.88 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $484.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $505.55 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $191.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.08. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.