Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of WOOF opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

