Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

In other news, insider Paul Webb bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

