BTIG Research Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $202.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

